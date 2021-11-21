By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SWISSVALE (KDKA) – Students at the Woodland Hills Dickson Preparatory STEAM Academy will be learning virtually on Monday.READ MORE: Dickson Preparatory STEAM Academy Learning Remotely On Friday In Midst Of Threats
According to the district, a threat was received through the Safe2Say Program and the building will be closed.
They have told both staff and students to not report to the school.
This is the second time in two weeks the school has been moved to virtual learning due to a threat.
On Friday, November 12, the school received threats, and students and staff were kept home.
