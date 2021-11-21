LIGHT UP NIGHT GUIDEIt's the 60th anniversary celebration and there's something holiday-themed for everyone.
Filed Under:Lawrence County, Local News, Local TV

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

LAWRENCE COUNTY (KDKA) — Since the early days of the pandemic, Jubilee Ministries in Lawrence County and the Christian Chamber of Commerce have been answering the call.

Just as they have every month for nearly two years, the organization gave out thousands of pounds of food to people in need on Saturday.

“We’ve had people lining up at 5:30 in the morning,” said Ed Turose of the N.O.W. Project. “It’s a cold day out here, but people are really in need right now. So we’re really happy to be able to serve people.”

The group says they will keep holding distributions as long as there is a need.