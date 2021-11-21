By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are investigating after a man was shot int the head in North Braddock.
According to police, dispatchers were notified of multiple shots being fired along Madison Avenue around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Officers arrived at the scene and found a 24-year-old man who had been shot in the head.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital and was last listed in critical condition.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.