LIGHT UP NIGHT GUIDEIt's the 60th anniversary celebration and there's something holiday-themed for everyone.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Homicide detectives are investigating.
Filed Under:Allegheny County Police, Local News, Local TV, Madison Avenue, North Braddock, Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are investigating after a man was shot int the head in North Braddock.

According to police, dispatchers were notified of multiple shots being fired along Madison Avenue around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a 24-year-old man who had been shot in the head.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.