By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The North Allegheny High School girls volleyball team is back atop the mountain of greatness in Pennsylvania, having won its fifth straight PIAA championship title.

The Lady Tigers volleyball team defeated Parkland with a 3-1 victory at Cumberland Valley High School on Saturday.

(Courtesy: North Allegheny Tigers Athletics)

North Allegheny dropped the first set of the match before winning the next three, claiming victory with a 25-15 score in the fourth set.

With five consecutive titles, North Allegheny becomes only the 2nd team in state history to achieve that feat.

