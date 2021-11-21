By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates are reportedly set to add pitching to their big league roster.
According to a report from Jason Mackey of our news partner the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Pirates are signing pitcher Jose Quintana, pending a physical.
Quintana is expected to sign a major league deal worth $2 million.
The 32-year-old pitcher spent last season with the Angels and Giants, putting up an 0-3 record with a 6.43 ERA over 29 games and 10 starts.
He was an all-star in 2016 when he posted a 13-12 record and a 3.20 ERA with the White Sox in 32 starts.