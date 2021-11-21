By: KDKA-TV News Staff
EAST LIBERTY (KDKA) — Saturday was a day to clean up after a local business was hit by gunfire the night before.
Officers were called to Penn Avenue for reports of gunfire around 5 p.m. on Friday.
No one was hit, but a man on the street was treated after falling into shattered glass.
That glass sprayed when bullets hit the store Mo Gear — sending its owner diving for cover.
"I was just about to close last night, it was about a few minutes to 5, and gunshots just rang out. It shattered the door, and at that point I got down on the ground, waiting for the gunshots to end," said owner and manager Todd Levine. "There was a gentleman who actually fell through the door, an older gentleman, and the paramedics attended to him."
So far police have no suspects or motive, and Levine says he does not believe his store was the target.