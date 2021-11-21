By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting that occurred in Pittsburgh’s Point Breeze North neighborhood.
According to police, officers were dispatched to North Linden Avenue around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday night for reports of a woman having been shot.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman who had been shot in the head.
Paramedics pronounced the woman dead in the upstairs of the home and a man was detained at the scene.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
