By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting that occurred in Pittsburgh’s Point Breeze North neighborhood.

According to police, officers were dispatched to North Linden Avenue around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday night for reports of a woman having been shot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman who had been shot in the head.

Paramedics pronounced the woman dead in the upstairs of the home and a man was detained at the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

