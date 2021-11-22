By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An SUV slammed into several parked cars before crashing into a home on Pittsburgh’s North Side.
A hole was left in a building along Arch Street overnight.
The home is located across the street from Randyland, the popular North Side tourist destination.
KDKA’s news crew at the scene witnessed at least four vehicles involved in the crash.
It’s unclear if the driver of the vehicle was injured in the crash or if any charges will be filed.
