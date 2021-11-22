CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
It's unclear if the driver of the vehicle was injured in the crash or if any charges will be filed.
Filed Under:Arch Street, Car Into Building, Local News, Local TV, North Side, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An SUV slammed into several parked cars before crashing into a home on Pittsburgh’s North Side.

A hole was left in a building along Arch Street overnight.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

The home is located across the street from Randyland, the popular North Side tourist destination.

KDKA’s news crew at the scene witnessed at least four vehicles involved in the crash.

It’s unclear if the driver of the vehicle was injured in the crash or if any charges will be filed.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story. 