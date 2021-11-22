CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Deadly Shooting, Fatal Shooting, Local TV, Penn Hills, Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) – A 4-year-old was shot and killed by a 6-year-old in Penn Hills, police said.

READ MORE: Chosen By Lottery, Jeannette's New Controller Doesn't Want The Job

The shooting happened on the 100 block of Prescott Drive around 5:30 p.m., dispatchers said.

There’s been no word on what led up to the shooting. The two were siblings, police said.

READ MORE: Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Held For New Ice Rink At Hunt Armory

County homicide detectives are investigating.

Earlier Monday, a 4-year-old died in East Liberty after police said he accidentally shot himself in the face.

MORE NEWS: I-579 Cap Project Connecting Lower Hill District And Downtown Complete

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.