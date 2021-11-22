By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) – A 4-year-old was shot and killed by a 6-year-old in Penn Hills, police said.READ MORE: Chosen By Lottery, Jeannette's New Controller Doesn't Want The Job
The shooting happened on the 100 block of Prescott Drive around 5:30 p.m., dispatchers said.
There’s been no word on what led up to the shooting. The two were siblings, police said.READ MORE: Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Held For New Ice Rink At Hunt Armory
County homicide detectives are investigating.
Earlier Monday, a 4-year-old died in East Liberty after police said he accidentally shot himself in the face.MORE NEWS: I-579 Cap Project Connecting Lower Hill District And Downtown Complete
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.