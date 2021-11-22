By: KDKA-TV News Staff
AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is facing charges after Ambridge police said he tried to burglarize the same house twice in one night.
When officers got to a home on Maplewood Avenue just before 1 a.m. Monday, NadHama Luster was found hiding on the porch with a gun, police said.
The 41-year-old had managed to get into the home earlier and was chased off only to return a second time, police said.
He was arrested and taken to the Beaver County Jail.
He’s charged with burglary and two firearms violations.