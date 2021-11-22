CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Now is your chance to get in on the action with a little DIY butter work.
Filed Under:Butter, Butter Sculpture, Harrisburg, Local TV, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Farm Show, Pennsylvania Farm Show Butter Contest, Pennsylvania News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Farm Show and the state Agriculture Department have churned out another great idea: an amateur butter sculpture contest.

READ MORE: 4-Year-Old Boy Dies After Shooting Himself In East Liberty

Everyone loves to see what the pros do, and now is your chance to get in on the action with a little DIY butter work.

READ MORE: Coal-Fired Power Plants To Close After New Wastewater Rule

Officials are taking submissions from Dec. 3 through Dec. 17 at noon.

Contestants will be judged in six age groups, and it’s all done through social media.

MORE NEWS: Carnegie Museum Of Art Decorates For Holidays

Click here for more.