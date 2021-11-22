By: KDKA-TV News Staff
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Farm Show and the state Agriculture Department have churned out another great idea: an amateur butter sculpture contest.
Everyone loves to see what the pros do, and now is your chance to get in on the action with a little DIY butter work.
Officials are taking submissions from Dec. 3 through Dec. 17 at noon.
Contestants will be judged in six age groups, and it's all done through social media.
