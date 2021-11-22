CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Interstate 79, Local News, Local TV, Multi-Vehicle Crash, PennDOT, Traffic Alert

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At least one person has died following a crash along Interstate 79.

READ MORE: State Police Searching For Missing 37-Year-Old Marcella Greenly

The road was closed early Monday morning and reopened just after 7:00 a.m.

READ MORE: Watt Family Speaks Out After 5 People Killed, Dozens Injured At Parade In Wisconsin

It’s unclear if anyone else was injured in the crash.

MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Windy, Winter-Like Weather

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story. 