On Wednesday, the worst time is basically all day. The best time to be on the road is after 9 p.m.
On Thanksgiving, the best time to travel is before 11 a.m. On Black Friday, make sure you also hit the road before 11 a.m.
Over the weekend, it’s best to travel before noon.