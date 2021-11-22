PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Millions of Americans are on the move this week ahead of Thanksgiving, but there could be a new issue that could impact your travel if you’re taking to the skies.

The number of people traveling during the pandemic is expected to reach levels not seen during the pandemic to this point.

The concern rising this week comes as a vaccine mandate goes into effect for federal workers — including TSA agents.

The Transportation Security Administration doesn’t believe there should be any impact and says they have been preparing for this situation for months.

The agency hasn’t given any exact numbers for vaccination rates among employees, but say it is “very high.”

According to multiple reports, the number was around 60% in October.

AAA predictions around 53 million Americans will travel this year for Thanksgiving.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg doesn’t feel there should be any concern for travelers.

TSA Administrator David Pekoske says there is potential for workers to lose their jobs if they are not vaccinated and there is not an approved exemption.