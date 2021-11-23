By: KDKA-TV’s Shelley Bortz

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Charges are expected to be re-filed against Fayette County District Attorney Richard Bower Sr.’s son now that the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office is handling the case.

DUI charges against Rich Bower Jr. were recently dropped at his preliminary hearing in exchange for a misdemeanor charge of recklessly endangering another person. It seemed as though the case was closed, until the state Attorney General’s Office started asking questions.

“By law, this matter should have been referred to our office and not a special prosecutor,” the office said in a statement to KDKA.

The 29-year-old Bower Jr. was involved in a DUI crash in August. Police say he hit another driver head-on after crossing the median on Route 119 in Dunbar Township. There were only minor injuries from the crash, but police said Bower Jr.’s blood-alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.

But since those charges were dropped, there have been talks about whether Bower Jr. got preferential treatment.

“I would like for DA Rich Bower to resign. He’s broke the law. The state AG’s office has said he’s broke the law and I think it’s only fair that the people of Uniontown have a district attorney that they know will abide by the law and will recuse himself when it’s appropriate,” Jesse Blackburn said.

“If you fire Rich Bower, you’re firing a good man,” Bev Beal said.

“This is not unreasonable, this is not unfair, the isn’t special treatment. And the people who think that it is are just not familiar with the system,” special prosecutor Sam Davis said.

So far, a new preliminary hearing for Bower Jr. has not been scheduled.