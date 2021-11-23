By: Jessica Guay and Briana Smith

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — A 5-year-old boy was shot and killed inside a home in Penn Hills on Monday night, according to Allegheny County police.

The Penn Hills police chief said the child was shot by a 6-year-old sibling.

The victim was identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner as 5-year-old Connor Wolfe.

County police said three young children were left unsupervised in a bedroom where an unsecured firearm was located.

Watch as KDKA’s Briana Smith reports:

“I’m just so sad this happened. Guns got to be locked up because kids don’t know they think they are toys, and they have to be locked up because this is what happens,” said Shari Robinson.

Alfred and Shari Robinson couldn’t hold back tears after learning about the heartbreaking incident that happened at their next-door neighbors’ home on Prescott Drive around 5:30 pm. on Monday.

“They are nice kids, very nice kids, always speaking, very manner-able. I just can’t believe it. It’s just horrible, it’s hard,” Alfred Robinson.

Allegheny County homicide detectives and Penn Hills police are investigating what happened.

“The initial investigation shows there was children playing in a back bedroom when one of the children was shot. We’re still working to figure out how that occurred, but the child was pronounced deceased at a hospital,” said Lt. Venerando Costa with the Allegheny County Police Department.

The Penn Hills Police Department is providing emotional support teams for the officers who responded to the tragic shooting.

“It’s always hard when its children, just is. They’re innocent so that’s why it’s always tough,” Costa said.

The Robinson’s want the family to know they are here for them.

“Just praying for the family, hope they make it through,” said Alfred and Shari Robinson.

Allegheny County police said they spoke with the parents. No word on if any charges will be filed.

Earlier Monday, a 4-year-old died in East Liberty after police said he accidentally shot himself in the face.