By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,186 new coronavirus cases and 72 additional deaths.

This brings the statewide total to 1,696,959 cases and 33,003 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 3,174 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 751 in ICUs.

The state says 15,070,162 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,582,165 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 73.7% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

A total of 130,449 pediatric vaccines doses have been administered in kids ages 5 to 11.

All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12 to 15 on May 10.

Eligibility expanded to children ages 5 to 11 on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 5,870,124 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 67,776 cases among residents and 49,375 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 15,073 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

