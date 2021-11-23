By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With the WPIAL 3A Championship up for grabs on Saturday at Heinz Field, Central Valley will be looking for a three-peat.
The #1-seed Warriors are riding a 24-game win streak as the two-time defending WPIAL champions and current defending PIAA state champions.
Their route to Heinz Field included a 51-0 shutout win over Elizabeth Forward and a 48-6 win over East Allegheny.
#2-seed North Catholic comes into the game with an undefeated 12-0 record of their own and will be looking to dethrone the champions.
The Trojans had a mixed bag of close wins in the playoffs so far, with a 48-41 win over Keystone Oaks, and a 7-0 win over Avonworth.