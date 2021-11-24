PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As we enter the holiday season and families and friends gather, there is still concern about COVID-19.

Many people plan to get tested for the virus before coming together. Many pharmacies KDKA called on Wednesday said the at-home tests were either in low supply or they did not have any.

The tests have become hot commodities in places like Wilson’s Pharmacy in Bloomfield.

“We’ll get a bunch in and we’ll sell out of them. Then we go to reorder them and we can’t get them,” pharmacy owner Jeff Wilson said. “There’s always somebody that has some issue and wants to get tested or needs to get tested for their job.”

There was only one left by the time KDKA spoke to Wilson on Wednesday. Most pharmacies said they expect a delivery on Friday or early next week.

Wilson had to use another provider to get what he could.

“I just recently found one at the end of last week that was offering these, so I decided to buy some from them. At the time, our wholesaler didn’t have it,” Wilson said.

What is in stock are PCR tests. They take about a day or two for results but are more accurate than at-home tests. Doctors said at-home tests aren’t always reliable.

“It’s not really good at ruling it out. Taking one of those tests when you don’t have a lot of symptoms doesn’t really mean you’re safe,” Allegheny Health Network Doctor of Internal Medicine Dr. Brian Lamb said.

His best advice is to get the vaccine, limit interactions and stay home if you feel sick.

“However, we can minimize it. Don’t stay at a party a long time. If you’re going to be at a party, maybe pop in and say hello and limit your exposure to other people if you’re not vaccinated,” Dr. Lamb said.

Meanwhile, Wilson is hoping people get the vaccine to help end the need for testing.

“I can’t believe the people who still have not gotten it. It’s just so important that we get everybody vaccinated,” Wilson said.

Bigger chains like Walgreens and CVS said they are doing their best to keep the shelves stocked with tests.

Dr. Lamb said if you’re fully vaccinated, it’s better to get a booster shot sooner as opposed to later. He said anyone planning to be with family and friends should get the booster.