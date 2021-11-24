BLACK FRIDAY GUIDE:Check out our list of stores, deals and shopping tips to prepare yourself for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Filed Under:AHN, Allegheny Health Network, Local TV, Thanksgiving

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Newborn babies at AHN are ready to celebrate their first Thanksgiving.

Allegheny Health Network tweeted photos of babies they say are thankful, blessed and turkey obsessed.

The hats were donated by a nurse and community member.