By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Newborn babies at AHN are ready to celebrate their first Thanksgiving.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 7,569 New Cases, 98 More Deaths
Allegheny Health Network tweeted photos of babies they say are thankful, blessed and turkey obsessed.READ MORE: Police Search For Suspect In Greensburg Bank Robbery
https://twitter.com/AHNtoday/status/1463522811926876161/photo/2MORE NEWS: Man Wanted In Deadly McKees Rocks Shooting
The hats were donated by a nurse and community member.