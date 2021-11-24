By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in McKees Rocks last month.
Police are looking for 29-year-old David Goodwine in the death of 35-year-old Brian Irby.
Irby was found shot in the chest on the 300 block of Fair Oaks Street in McKees Rocks on Oct. 7, police said.
Goodwine is facing criminal homicide charges and firearm violations.
He's described as 6-foot-2, weighing 200 pounds. He's known to frequent McKees Rocks, the North Side and Homestead, police said.
Anyone who sees him is asked to immediately call 911, and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.