BLACK FRIDAY GUIDE:Check out our list of stores, deals and shopping tips to prepare yourself for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Deadly Shooting, Fatal Shooting, Homicide, Local TV, McKees Rocks, Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in McKees Rocks last month.

READ MORE: Police Search For Suspect In Greensburg Bank Robbery

Police are looking for 29-year-old David Goodwine in the death of 35-year-old Brian Irby.

(Photo: Allegheny County police)

Irby was found shot in the chest on the 300 block of Fair Oaks Street in McKees Rocks on Oct. 7, police said.

READ MORE: Questions Remain About Pennsylvania Republicans' Election 'Investigation'

Goodwine is facing criminal homicide charges and firearm violations.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

He’s described as 6-foot-2, weighing 200 pounds. He’s known to frequent McKees Rocks, the North Side and Homestead, police said.

MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports Nearly 900 New Cases

Anyone who sees him is asked to immediately call 911, and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.