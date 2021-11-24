By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are searching for a suspect after a bank was robbed in Greensburg.
Police released photos of the suspect on Twitter.
Robbery
The below pictured robbed the Key Bank in Greensburg around 10:30 and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one at the bank was injured.
Anyone with information contact PSP Greensburg 724-832-3288.
— Troopers Steve Limani & Cliff Greenfield (@PSPTroopAPIO) November 24, 2021
No one was injured.
Police didn't say how much was stolen.
Anyone with information is asked to call 724-832-3288.