By: KDKA-TV News Staff

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are searching for a suspect after a bank was robbed in Greensburg.

Police released photos of the suspect on Twitter.

The suspect is accused of robbing the KeyBank around 10:30 Wednesday morning and getting away with cash, police said.

No one was injured.

Police didn’t say how much was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call 724-832-3288.