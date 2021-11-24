By: KDKA-TV News Staff
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Steelers great Hines Ward is a semi-finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2022.
Five Steelers were nominated in September, but Ward was the only one among the modern-era semifinalists. It's his sixth time as a semi-finalist, making it this far every year since 2017.
Ward spent his entire playing career with the Steelers from 1998 to 2011.
The list will be cut down to 15 finalists in January, then the Hall of Fame Selection Committee will meet early next year to determine the class.
Over the summer, five people with the Steelers organization were enshrined as members of the Class of 2020 and Class of 2021.