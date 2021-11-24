By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 7,569 new coronavirus cases and 98 additional deaths.

This brings the statewide total to 1,704,528 cases and 33,101 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 3,349 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 763 in ICUs.

The state says 15,139,743 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,589,002 people are fully vaccinated.

A total of 137,174 pediatric vaccines doses have been administered in kids ages 5 to 11.

All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12 to 15 on May 10.

Eligibility expanded to children ages 5 to 11 on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 5,877,018 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 67,729 cases among residents and 49,520 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 15,090 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

