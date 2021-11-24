By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (KDKA) – If you still have your Pittsburgh Maulers gear, prepare to dust it off!

For the first time since 1984, the Maulers are back.

The United States Football League is attempting a comeback and the Maulers are among the eight teams being revived for a debut this spring.

Not to mention, this revival won’t be a rebrand.

The Maulers will also be back with their unique color combination of purple and what they’ve officially dubbed “Renaissance Red.”

This will make the Maulers the only Pittsburgh professional team without the black and gold color scheme.

As the USFL prepares for its return – they will not play the first season in each market.

Instead, all games will be played at a central location – the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s new stadium.

The USFL will relaunch in April 2022.