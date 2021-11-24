BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Health officials are urging some patients at Mountain State Vascular clinic in Beckley to get blood tests checking for Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C and HIV after possible exposure.

A letter that went out to patients said the clinic reported that single-use syringes were used on more than one patient during invasive procedures at the facility, news outlets reported this week. State health officials are investigating.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said in a statement that no infections have been confirmed, but certain patients who visited the practice between Oct. 27, 2020 and July 7, 2021 should get tested.

It said infections can last for years with no experience symptoms, “so it is important to get tested even if you do not feel ill.”

Mountain State Vascular Medical Director Dr. Brian Whyte told The Register-Herald that he reported the issue to state health officials after discovering an employee had reused syringes.

He said he believes only a handful of patients were affected and the employee no longer works at the clinic.

The facility performs vascular procedures, wound care and diagnostic services.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)