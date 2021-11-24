By: KDKA-TV News Staff
JEFFERSON HILLS (KDKA) – Police have blocked off a portion of State Street in Jefferson Hills.
Police are investigating near Rum Monkey's Pizza And Pub and have been on the scene for several hours.
At least one person has been taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown.
KDKA has reached out to the police about the incident and is waiting for a response.
