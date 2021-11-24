PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – All eyes are on the weather for the big holiday weekend.

Overall the weekend is looking pretty good for traveling on area roads but there will be a couple of times where caution should be exercised.

I can’t say enough to be weather aware before heading out and be prepared for the worst just in case.

Today is going to be dry and pleasant for the afternoon. Morning temperatures have fallen to the low 20s and even the teens in some communities with light winds. Winds will pick up this afternoon, being out of the south at around 5-10mph.

Thanksgiving Day will start off dry and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 40s. With rain chances higher now for the afternoon (scattered) I have dropped high temperatures a couple of degrees. I now have Pittsburgh hitting 45 for the Thanksgiving high. If rain showers show up later than I expect we will see highs closer to 50 degrees.

It all depends on the timing of the rain.

Speaking of rain, I don’t foresee too many problems on roads on Thanksgiving with temperatures well above the freezing mark.

Things will change on Friday morning as soon as 7:00 a.m. in Pittsburgh. This is the time model data is showing temperatures will fall below 32°. Now it could begin snowing in Pittsburgh as soon as around 2:00 a.m. on Friday morning.

With temperatures still above the freezing mark though I have little concern more than slick roads through 7:00 a.m.

Places along and north of I-80 could see slick roads as soon as 3:00 a.m.

The other big temperature number I am looking at is 28 degrees. This is known as the hard freeze mark and oftentimes when you hit this number any moisture that hits roads will quickly freeze over.

Basically, you go from talking about isolated slick spots to slick spots being widespread.

Friday afternoon is looking dry with temperatures above the freezing mark.

Saturday also looks dry.

Sunday is also a big travel day and at this time it is looking dry to start the day with snow showers impacting travel for the afternoon and evening.

Snow is expected to continue on Monday. The actual amount of snow expected is pretty impressive, about two to three inches.

What is likely to stick this early in the season won’t be as impressive and I don’t expect a lot on the ground.

Traveling will be impacted though especially during Monday morning with potential slick spots possible.

