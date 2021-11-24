BLACK FRIDAY GUIDE:Check out our list of stores, deals and shopping tips to prepare yourself for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new wildlife camera has been installed at an active bald eagles nest in West Mifflin.

PixCams shared details of the installation process by posting photos to Facebook. They show tree climber Rob Kruljac up high, working to place the cam in a tree near the nest.

The camera was provided by U.S. Steel as the nest is located outside of their Irvin Plant.

It will be up and running in a few weeks.

The nest is almost six miles upstream from the Hays bald eagle nest.

For more information on the bald eagles nesting in the Pittsburgh region, click here.