By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON (KDKA) – A Carnegie Mellon University professor is joining the White House.READ MORE: One Person Dies At The Hospital After Shooting At Wilkinsburg Home
Dr. Costa Samaras is taking a job in the new White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.READ MORE: Volunteers Able To Rescue Dog From Roof Of South Park Home
He has been researching how to decarbonize transportation, buildings, and industry.
The Biden Administration hired him to help lead them in their energy policy.MORE NEWS: Missouri Man Accused Of Threatening Pa. State Police Taken Into Custody
The White House calls Dr. Samaras an expert on how to transition to a “clean, climate-ready, equitable, and secure energy system.”