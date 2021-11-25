By: KDKA-TV News Staff
KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Kennedy Township police are offering rides home to people this Thanksgiving.
Residents who are stranded or had too much to drink can call police, the department said on Facebook.
If you’re in the area and time permits, officers said they can give you a lift home.
After a quieter travel season last year, AAA said 13% more people are expected to be on the road this Thanksgiving, meaning it’s likely there will be more DUI crashes.
There were over 100 holiday impaired crashes in 2020 last year, safety officials said. Their best advice: plan ahead, making sure you have a ride if you’re drinking.