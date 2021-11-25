By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are searching for a man accused of shooting another man to death after an argument in Wilkinsburg early Thanksgiving morning.

Around 1 a.m. Thursday, police were called to a home at the corner of North Avenue and Clair Way for reports of a shooting.

Once they arrived, they found a 58-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died. He hasn’t been identified.

Detectives learned the victim and 52-year old George Booker got into an argument before Booker allegedly fired shots, police said.

An arrest warrant was issued charging him with criminal homicide and firearms violations.

He’s described as 6-foot-tall, weighing 175 pounds. He’s known to frequent the Homewood, Wilkinsburg and McKees Rocks areas, police said.

Anyone who sees him is asked to be cautious and call 911. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the county police tipline at 1-833-255-8477.

