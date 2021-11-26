PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today is like comeback season for Black Friday.

After a year where everyone stayed home and stores were closed due to COVID-19, this year, shoppers can expect more activity around in-person shopping.

Customers are expected to spend more money in 2021 than they ever have.

The average person will spend about $1,000 on holiday gifts, and experts believe people have been saving their money and learning how to stretch a dollar.

“Consumers are healthy, $4 trillion in savings on the sidelines,” said Matthew Shay, the President, and CEO of the National Retail Federation. “They have paid down debt. We’ve seen $5 trillion of fiscal stimulus.”

However, with supply chain shortages happening, the National Retail Federation says it’s important that if you see something you want, then buy it immediately because it could be gone the next time.

More than $859 billion is expected to circulate from the economy from holiday sales, increasing retail drive up to record numbers.

For those looking for Christmas gifts, toys are expected to be the hardest items to find. Plus, if you do find it, it won’t be cheap. Estimates show the cost of some items has gone up anywhere between 5-17% from last year.

No matter, shoppers are still excited at the Mall At Robinson, which has already put out their Black Friday hours, opening at 7:00 this morning.

“I worked [in the] medical field all my life,” said Tammy, one of the shoppers who were up early. “We worked on holidays. It was like any other day. So to work retail, should be the same on the holiday just like the medical workers. They have to go to work.”

“I wish there were some stores open for sure,” added Giancarlo Fasano. “To see some other people go out after you eat. Not get in the house all day cramped up.”

The Mall At Robinson also has a gift wrap studio inside so shoppers won’t have to wrap gifts on their own.

They also have specials that they hope will get more people inside.