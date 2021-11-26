By: KDKA-TV News Staff
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MUNHALL (KDKA) – Homicide detectives are investigating a late-night shooting that took place inside a Munhall home.
Just before 11:00 p.m., they were dispatched to a house on Scotia Way for reports of a shooting.
Once first responders arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the chest.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating.
