By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MUNHALL (KDKA) – Homicide detectives are investigating a late-night shooting that took place inside a Munhall home.

Just before 11:00 p.m., they were dispatched to a house on Scotia Way for reports of a shooting.

Once first responders arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the chest.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating.

