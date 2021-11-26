By: KDKA-TV News Staff
STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Smoke and flames could be seen billowing out of a home in Stowe Township early this morning.
They were called to the scene on Valley Street just after 6:30 a.m. and spent nearly an hour battling the flames.
Four people were taken to the hospital as a result of the fire and their conditions are unknown.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
