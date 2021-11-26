BLACK FRIDAY GUIDE:Check out our list of stores, deals and shopping tips to prepare yourself for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Smoke and flames could be seen billowing out of a home in Stowe Township early this morning.

They were called to the scene on Valley Street just after 6:30 a.m. and spent nearly an hour battling the flames.

Four people were taken to the hospital as a result of the fire and their conditions are unknown.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

