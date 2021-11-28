By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BUTLER (KDKA) – Students at Butler County Community College will not have classes the next two days as the school recovers from a ransomware attack.
The college announces that remote and online classes, as well as its main campus and other locations, will be closed on Monday and Tuesday as they restore its databases, hard drives, servers, and other devices that were targeted in the ransomware attack.
Noncredit courses and services will not be available for the next two days as well.
Butler County Community College says it is working with a cybersecurity firm to restore the information lost in the attack.