By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For people wanting to shop local today, they can support small businesses at the Black Market on Smithfield Street.
More than 30 small businesses are set up at the shop today and for the next couple of weekends.
The pop-up market is designed to showcase these businesses.
“This market is important to allow our local Black vendors an opportunity to showcase their products and services in a demographic and market that they typically don’t have access to.”
“It’s a wonderful experience. They’re a lot of great vendors down here, a lot of herbal, homemade things, so it’s an enjoyable experience.”
You can find the Black Market at 623 Smithfield Street.
You can find the Black Market at 623 Smithfield Street.

It's open today and the next two weekends, December 4-5 and December 11-12, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Face masks are required.