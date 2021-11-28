By: KDKA-TV News Staff
AVALON (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are investigating a deadly shooting late last night in Avalon.
Police say a 33-year-old man was shot in the chest on California Avenue.
Police found him just before 10:30 p.m., and he was rushed to the hospital where he died.
Police say they have detained a suspect.