BLACK FRIDAY GUIDE:Check out our list of stores, deals and shopping tips to prepare yourself for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Avalon, Local News, Local TV

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

AVALON (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are investigating a deadly shooting late last night in Avalon.

READ MORE: Domestic Incident Inside Of The Mall At Robinson Leads To Chaotic Scene

Police say a 33-year-old man was shot in the chest on California Avenue.

READ MORE: Man, 20, Killed In Shooting In Stowe Township

Police found him just before 10:30 p.m., and he was rushed to the hospital where he died.

MORE NEWS: Firefighters Battle House Fire On Romine Avenue In Port Vue

Police say they have detained a suspect.