By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A very happy Hanukkah to all who celebrate.
After the pandemic forced so many celebrations in 2020 to take place online, many came together in person this year.
The Chabad of Squirrel Hill lit the menorah at the corner of Beacon Street and Murray Avenue.
Hanukkah celebrates the triumph of adversity and Rabbi Amy Bardack says it gives hope for overcoming today’s adversity of the pandemic.
Also, there was a celebration in McCandless as Rabbi Jeremy Weisblatt and the Temple Ohav Shallon congregation lit their menorah on the town green at Mccandless Crossing.