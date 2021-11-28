PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This week, we shined a spotlight on LIFE Pittsburgh. This organization has been serving Allegheny County seniors for more than 22 years.
It provides seniors 55 and older with the medical and social support they need while allowing them to live independently and in the comfort of their own homes.
They have four centers with a variety of services including medical care, physical therapy, counseling, recreational activities and more. They provide transportation to the center as well as at-home services.
The organization has served more than 1,500 seniors so far, and they’re ready to help even more. For more information on how to get involved or volunteer, go to the Life Pittsburgh website.