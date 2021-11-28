BLACK FRIDAY GUIDE:Check out our list of stores, deals and shopping tips to prepare yourself for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A man was found shot to death in a car in Stowe Township on Saturday night.

County 911 received a call of a suspicious vehicle in Spencer Alley and McCoy Road.

Once they arrived to check out the scene, they found a man inside the car had been shot to death.

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Sharod Lindsey.

Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

This article was originally published at 9:46 p.m. on November 27, 2021.

