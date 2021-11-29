By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BUTLER (KDKA) – Students at Butler County Community College will not have classes the next two days as the school recovers from a ransomware attack.READ MORE: Mr. Tree In North Park Gets A Holiday Makeover
The college announces that remote and online classes, as well as its main campus and other locations, will be closed on Monday and Tuesday as they restore its databases, hard drives, servers, and other devices that were targeted in the ransomware attack.
Watch as Briana Smith reports:READ MORE: Police Arrest Suspect Following Robbery In Oakland
Noncredit courses and services will not be available for the next two days as well.MORE NEWS: Man Shot Multiple Times In Homewood North
Butler County Community College says it is working with a cybersecurity firm to restore the information lost in the attack.