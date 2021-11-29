By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Following Cyber Monday, today is Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday was launched in New York in 2012, and quickly spread across the country, sparking the donations of hundreds of millions of dollars to various groups around the country, and right here in Pittsburgh.

It’s an important day for charities and non-profits every year, but it’s extra special this year as Pittsburghers head toward a second holiday season amid the COVID pandemic.

Locally, Give Big Pittsburgh is the central hub for anyone interested in donating online.

The site has links to hundreds of area organizations accepting donations.

One such organization is 412 Food Rescue, which focuses on preventing food waste and providing healthy food to those most in need of it.

Co-founder and CEO Leah Lizarondo said her non-profit is just as dedicated this year as it was last year when many quarantined Americans struggled through an unprecedented pandemic.

“In 2021, the need continues and while the crisis is not at its height, we want people to know that we are in for the long haul, especially as new variants make life so unstable for many,” Lizarondo told KDKA.com on Monday. “Every donation will go to serving those who are most in need.”

Lizarondo said anyone can download the 412 Food Rescue app and sign up to assist in a food rescue, most of which last between 30 and 60 minutes.