By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Centre County Republican is quarantining at home after being diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID-19. He hasn't been in the Capitol since Nov. 18, a spokesperson said.
Benninghoff was fully vaccinated earlier in the year and developed mild symptoms before Thanksgiving, a statement said. He got tested, and a spokesperson said he received the positive diagnosis Monday.
Benninghoff said in a statement that he’ll continue to follow House Republican Caucus COVID-19 protocols before ending from quarantine and is working from home.