By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 29-year-old man who they say is believed to be in immediate danger.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police)

Police say Anthony Horner was reported missing from his Mount Washington home on Monday. He is believed to be driving a silver Honda CRV with Pennsylvania registration LPG2676 and may be headed to West Virginia.

Police describe him as 5-foot-6 with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police say to call 412-323-7141 with any information.