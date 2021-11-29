By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 29-year-old man who they say is believed to be in immediate danger.
Police say Anthony Horner was reported missing from his Mount Washington home on Monday. He is believed to be driving a silver Honda CRV with Pennsylvania registration LPG2676 and may be headed to West Virginia.
MISSING: SVU detectives seek the public's help to find Anthony Horner, 29. He is believed to be in immediate danger. He is driving a Silver Honda CRV and may be headed to West Virginia. Call 412-323-7141 with information.
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) November 30, 2021
Police describe him as 5-foot-6 with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Police say to call 412-323-7141 with any information.