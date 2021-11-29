By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers have put T.J. Watt on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
The Steelers just got Watt back Sunday against the Bengals after he was out with a hip and knee injury. Even with Watt's help on defense, the Steelers still fell 41-10.
The team hasn’t said if Watt was placed on the list because of an exposure or a positive test.
In the nine games he's started this season, he has 12.5 sacks, four pass defenses, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
The Steelers take on the Ravens next at Heinz Field on Dec. 5.