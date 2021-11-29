CYBER MONDAY
Click here for stores, deals, shopping tips
Menu
Sports
Latest
Steelers
Penguins
Pirates
Pitt
Riverhounds
HS
ODDS
Golf
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
More
Travel
Real Estate Reports
CBS Entertainment
Video
Pittsburgh Today Live Video
News Videos
News
All News
Pittsburgh News
Local News
Consumer News
Politics
Business
HealthWatch
Entertainment
Photo Galleries
Latest Headlines
Pittsburgh Penguins, Fenway Sports Group Reach Agreement On Sale Of Team
The purchase of the Pittsburgh Penguins is close to being complete.
Monroeville Bike Shop Devastated By Fire Reopening At New Location
A bike shop that was destroyed by a 4-alarm fire in May says they're ready to reopen.
More News
News
Weather Videos
Weather
More Weather
Local Radar and Maps
School Closings/Delays
KDKA Weather App
Submit Weather Photos
Weather Watchers
Weather Stories
Weather Headlines
Pittsburgh Weather: Morning Snow Showers
We are waking up to temperatures right around the freezing mark and even a dusting on the roads for places north.
Pittsburgh Weather: Blustery Winds Today, Snow Showers Scattered Throughout This Week
After a few rounds of snow showers last night, we are dry this morning, but some roads and overpasses could be icy especially north.
Latest Videos
Weather Videos
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Steelers
Penguins
Pirates
Pitt
Riverhounds
HS
ODDS
Golf
Latest Headlines
Pittsburgh Penguins, Fenway Sports Group Reach Agreement On Sale Of Team
The purchase of the Pittsburgh Penguins is close to being complete.
Mixon Has Career Day, Steelers Crushed In Cincinnati 41-10
It was not a pretty day for the Steelers in Cincinnati.
More Sports
#1 Cochran Sports Showdown Videos
Sports Video
Video
Pittsburgh Today Live Video
News Videos
Sports Videos
Weather Videos
CBS+
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
Raiders-Cowboys Preview: Can Las Vegas Or Dallas Bounce Back On Thanksgiving?
The Raiders and Cowboys are both coming off of disappointing losses just as division races heat up.
'Real World' Star Jon Brennan Says Old Issues Lead To 'Butting Heads' In Reunion For 1993 Cast: 'Felt Like We Were Back In The '90s'
Seven cast members return nearly 30 years later hoping to settle their differences in 'The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles.'
Alabama Will 'Take Care Of Business Versus Auburn': CBS Sports’ Aaron Murray Previews College Football Matchups
CBS Sports' Aaron Murray breaks down #3 Alabama-Auburn and other important college football matchups.
64th Annual GRAMMY Award Nominees: Taylor Swift And Kanye West Up For Album Of The Year
View the nominees for the '64th Annual GRAMMY Awards' on CBS and Paramount+.
Ravens-Bears Preview: Ravens Defense 'Hasn't Played As Well As We're Accustomed To Seeing,' Says CBS Sports' London Fletcher
The Ravens, coming off a disappointing loss, face a Bears team that's seeing improvement from its young quarterback.
Naseer Muttalif Says He Played 'Like There Was No Tomorrow' On 'Survivor 41'
Naseer Muttalif discusses his time in 'Survivor 41' and the shocking blindside that sent him to the jury.
Contests & More
Station Info
KDKA TV / News Team
Advertise
Contact Us
Links & Numbers
Contests & Promotions
Real Estate
10 Tips For Growing Great Houseplants
Pittsburgh Ranked Most Affordable For Renters In Nation
Zillow ranked Pittsburgh number on its 2018 list of the top 10 most affordable markets for renters.
Travel
Pittsburgh International Airport, TSA Preparing For Heavy Travel Days During Thanksgiving
Travelers are hitting the road and the skies at pre-pandemic levels this holiday season.
Spirit Airlines Expecting To Operate On Reduced Schedule After Delays And Cancellations
Following days of delayed and cancelled flights, Spirit Airlines has made the decision to operate on a reduced schedule.
More
CBS+
CBSN Pittsburgh
Watch Now
PTL Links: Nov. 29, 2021
November 29, 2021 at 8:01 am
Filed Under:
Pittsburgh Today Live
,
PTL
,
PTL Links
Visit the links below for more on today’s guests & topics:
GBU Life
Izzazu Salon, Spa, & Serata
Schell Games
Pittsburgh Knights
Mt. Oliver Bodega
Pittsburgh Today Live On Social Media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram