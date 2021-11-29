CYBER MONDAYClick here for stores, deals, shopping tips
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Police are investigating.By Jennifer Borrasso
Filed Under:Arlington Heights, Cordell Place, Jennifer Borrasso, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Stabbing

By: KDKA-TV’s Jennifer Borrasso

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were injured after a stabbing in Pittsburgh’s Arlington Heights neighborhood.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Police are investigating the stabbing, which happened Monday in the 3100 block of Cordell Place.

Two people were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Police are investigating.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

Jennifer Borrasso