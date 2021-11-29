By: KDKA-TV’s Jennifer Borrasso
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were injured after a stabbing in Pittsburgh’s Arlington Heights neighborhood.
Police are investigating the stabbing, which happened Monday in the 3100 block of Cordell Place.
Two people were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions are not known at this time.
Pittsburgh Police & the Crime Scene Unit are investigating a stabbing in Arlington Heights in the 3100 block of Cordell Place. KDKA has learned two people were rushed to the hospital. It’s unclear the extent of the injuries. Crime tape is up in a building near the woods.@KDKA pic.twitter.com/qE8GcIAWuJ
— Jennifer Borrasso (@JenBorrasso) November 30, 2021
Police are investigating.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.