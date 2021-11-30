By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 534 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths.
Of the new cases, 477 are confirmed cases and 57 are probable.
All for people died in November and were 65 or older.
There have been 9,261 total hospitalizations and 150,179 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,443.
