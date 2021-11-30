PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — America is on alert, working around the clock to prepare for what the Omicron variant may bring.

Now, a major vaccine provider is taking action that could help slow any spread of the new virus variant.

Pfizer is expected to seek approval from the FDA for booster shots for 16 and 17 year olds in the coming days.

Sources say regulators are expected to sign off on the request quickly. Currently, only adults 18 and older can get the extra dose.

This comes as health leaders show concern about the new Omicron variant and the race to learn more about it.

Meanwhile, President Biden and the CDC are urging people to get vaccinated or get the booster shot if they haven’t already done so. They say it’s the best protection against COVID-19 and its variants.

The CDC says anyone 18 and older should get a booster shot six months after receiving the second dose of Pfizer’s or Moderna’s vaccine, or two months after receiving the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.